Utah podcasting community comes together

Utah Podcast Summit gathers online podcasters to teach them how it’s done.
Where old meets new: how the Midvale Museum digitized city newspapers

Midvale Museum digitizes city newspapers from 1925 to 1950
Sandy City Youth Council honors outstanding Hillcrest High teachers

Hillcrest High teachers honored by Sandy City Youth Council students.
Quick Wits brings the funny all summer long

Midvale improv comedy troupe, Quick Wits, maps out its “Summer of Fun” series of shows.
RizePoint awards Canyons School District students STEM summer camp scholarships

RizePoint awards Canyons School District students STEM summer camp scholarships.
Hillcrest track team wins region title, athletes place in top 10 at state

Hillcrest High track team wins both boys’ and girls’ region titles before athletes place in top 10 at state.
Midvalley still looking good at 60

Midvalley Elementary celebrates 60 years with new logo and cultural night.
Business

Oakwoodlife 20pool 201

Oakwood Homes introduces OakwoodLife coming to Daybreak: Resort-style living for today’s active adult buyer

Education

Overdrive01

Canyons School District students able to check out online books

Sports

Jake 20gibb

Utah native and three-time Olympian returns to showcase volleyball

Local Life

Image4

Practically perfect nanny graces local theaters

News

Ufapodcast

UFA fires into the world of podcasts

Arts+Entertainment

Sicario 20day 20of 20the 20soldado

Dan's Review: harsh realities come to life in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado"

